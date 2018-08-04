Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says

A 23-year-old San Jose State University student was attacked at the Richmond BART station on Saturday morning, his family said. He's the latest of two apparently random attacks on BART within two days.The other attack took place Friday night. Two men were cut with a box cutter on a Richmond bound train as it approached the MacArthur BART station."It just doesn't make no sense. I think it's because people using drugs and stuff," said Richmond resident Crystal Devaughn.Why someone would attack a student trying to go home for the weekend is anyone's guess. The young man said as he attempted to transfer trains around 10 o'clock Saturday morning someone attacked him from behind at the Richmond station."You don't know what can happen. Like at any time, you feel me? So you just gotta be careful," Devaughn said.The Richmond BART attacker ran off and the victim called police. Paramedics transferred the young man a short distance to Kaiser Hospital where according to his family he was treated for broken teeth, possibly a broken jaw, and a concussion.BART police are investigating the incident and looking for surveillance images.When it comes to Friday's attack, cameras did capture shots of 27-year-old Solomon Espinosa. BART police said he attacked two men on a Richmond bound train as it reached the MacArthur BART station."There's no known connection between the suspect and the victims and the motive is unknown at this time," said BART Police Dep. Chief Lance Haight of Friday's attack.Police said Espinosa ran away and is believed to be a transient in the Oakland area."The homelessness crisis is a regional issue and we're working to address that within BART, but again it is a regional issue," Haight said.As is mental health, drug use, and violence notes Richmond resident, Devaughn."It's not just BART, because it happens everywhere. You could be walking down the street," Devaughn noted.BART said it's deploying more officers on overtime."Our overtime officers will be focusing on the platforms and trains," Haight said.Violent attacks on BART have brought renewed attention to the issue of safety while riding BART trains. These attacks include the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station on July 22.