Update-2 suspects arrested for stabbing an Overfelt HS student at 9am. Students say victim is a freshman. pic.twitter.com/kzBSP8SSAl — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 28, 2017

A male student was stabbed at William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose and two suspects are in custody, police said.The student was stabbed at least once and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.The stabbing happened outside on campus grounds, on the blacktop behind the gym, according to police.Police said one of the suspects is a juvenile who was not a student at the school.