Student stabbed at Overfelt High School in San Jose; suspects in custody

A male student was stabbed at William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose by a juvenile suspect, police said. (KGO-TV)

By Janine De la Vega
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
A male student was stabbed at William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose and two suspects are in custody, police said.

The student was stabbed at least once and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

The stabbing happened outside on campus grounds, on the blacktop behind the gym, according to police.

Police said one of the suspects is a juvenile who was not a student at the school.
