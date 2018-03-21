After Fresno teacher placed jump rope around necks, students sue

EMBED </>More Videos

Longtime teacher Peter Samhammer is accused of putting a jump rope over the kids' bodies as a way to discipline them. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
The blacktop playground at Herndon Barstow Elementary is the place where Fresno County Sheriff's Detectives say punishment for three students became cruel and criminal.

Longtime teacher Peter Samhammer is accused of putting a jump rope over the kids' bodies as a way to discipline them.

He's facing felony criminal charges and now a civil lawsuit.

"Whether you are goofing off or doing it as a form of punishment, it's probably inappropriate," says legal analyst Mark Coleman. "It's a breach of the duty to act reasonably."

At least one student reported red marks after the incident.

Coleman says the lawsuit lists Central Unified as a responsible party since Samhammer was employed by the district during the time.

Witnesses said he used the unusual form of discipline.

The outcome of the felony criminal case could impact the civil proceedings.

"If the plaintiffs get him to admit to a felony, that can be used in a civil case without having to essentially try the case in civil court. It's an admission if he were to plead guilty," says Coleman.

The lawsuit was filed by Fresno attorney Jason Bell. It asks for damages over $25,000. The court paperwork claims not only general negligence but personal injury as well.

"Liability wise, yes it's a strong case, damages wise, it doesn't sound like anybody was significantly injured," says Coleman.

Samhammer's criminal defense attorney declined to comment Tuesday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abuselawsuitstudent safetystudentsschoolteachereducationFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Fatal self-driving Uber crash in Arizona
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra
Jury awards family $12.39M in damages in case of doctor who left before finishing operation
Hazmat investigated at housing for former homeless veterans in Menlo Park
Show More
Police identify Texas serial bombing suspect
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
Lockdown lifted at Oakland school after student brought gun to school
Over 100 flights cancelled at SFO due to storm
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Fatal self-driving Uber crash in Arizona
Active search ends for missing Bay Area man in the Sierra
Lockdown lifted at Oakland school after student brought gun to school
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
More Video