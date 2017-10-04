Student with Nerf gun prompted lockdown at Las Positas campus in Livermore

Incident at Las Positas College result of a student bringing a Nerfgun on campus. No intent to cause harm or problems. — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) October 4, 2017

Police said a student who brought a Nerf toy gun on campus at Las Positas College in Livermore Wednesday prompted a lockdown and shelter-in-place order.Livermore police wrote on Twitter at 11:34 a.m. that they were investigating a "suspicious occurrence" at the campus at 3000 Campus Hill Drive.Shortly after noon, police wrote that the lockdown had been lifted and later said the Nerf gun was what prompted the response.Police said the student had "no intent to cause harm or problems."Las Positas College officials took to Twitter to announce that classes and activities on campus were restarting.