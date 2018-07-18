Surprise squatter invites himself into Berkeley home, takes Tesla shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you imagine returning from vacation to find a stranger in your shower? Yeah, this happened in Berkeley. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a bit of stress for a resident in Berkeley's Elmwood neighborhood.

A homeowner's cleaning crew called him while he was on vacation and said that a stranger answered the door who said he was working at the house and the crew could have the day off.

Police came and busted the stranger as he stepped out of the shower.

That squatter had also taken the owner's Tesla Model X to go shopping.

Can you imagine coming home to that?

For more buzzworthy stories, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionbreaking badteslabuzzworthypoliceBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News