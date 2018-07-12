GEORGE CLOONEY

Surveillance video shows George Clooney's scooter crash in Italy

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows the moment actor George Clooney's scooter crashed into a Mercedes (WTVD)

ROME --
Surveillance video shows the moment actor George Clooney's scooter crashed into a Mercedes in Sardinia, Italy.

Clooney said he was going 54 miles per hour when the driver of a Mercedes cut in front of him and hit him head-on.

The video shows Clooney flying through the air.

The actor said he smashed the car's windshield with his head and flew 30 feet from the car.

He was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room where he was released a short time later.

Clooney is currently filming a new series -- Catch 22 -- based on the classic novel by Joseph Heller.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
celebritymotorcycle accidentu.s. & worldcrashgeorge clooneyaccident
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
George Clooney hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
GEORGE CLOONEY
George Clooney hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
VIDEO: Exclusive look at Met Gala Red Carpet
George, Amal Clooney to donate $500K to 'March for Our Lives'
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More george clooney
Top Stories
Hundreds show up for Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age' Day deal in San Jose
Mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself
American Canyon pays tribute to beloved man who dedicated life to military
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
1 killed in construction accident at preschool parking lot in Palo Alto
3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland
Suspected Golden State Killer makes court appearance in Sacramento
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
Show More
More colleges dropping SAT requirements, but Bay Area students still taking test prep classes
3D printing: the most fun you can have at the library
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Man accused of killing mom: 'If it wasn't for PCP, she'd be here'
Fawn recovering after getting stuck in fence
More News