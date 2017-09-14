Suspect arrested after gunshots fired near Campbell police

CAMPBELL, Calif. --
Campbell police have one suspect in custody this morning and continue to search for other possible outstanding suspects after responding to a report late Wednesday night of a prowler in a residential neighborhood, police said.

At 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of Cypress Lane. The initial report indicated that there were explosions outside a residence, police said.

Officers responded and found a suspect in the side yard of a home near the sound wall to state Highway 17. The suspect ran and jumped a fence into the backyard of another home. That's when officers heard gunshots,
police said.

According to police, 8 to 12 gunshots were fired over the next 10 to 15 minutes. Police established a perimeter and California Highway Patrol officials closed the southbound lanes of state Highway 17 from Hamilton Avenue to San Tomas Expressway.

CHP officers then saw the suspect face down on the ground near Los Gatos Creek. The suspect was eventually taken into custody, police said.

No officers were shot, police said.

Police are continuing to search the area to make sure there are no other outstanding suspects.

At 3:20 a.m., CHP officials said that all of the southbound lanes on state Highway 17 were open and a previously issued Sig-alert was canceled.
