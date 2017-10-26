Suspect arrested in shooting death of innocent bystander in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Police are announcing an arrest in the shooting death of Emilio Nevarez of Berkeley.
He was killed outside an Oakland nightclub on Easter Sunday two years ago. The 26-year-old had just finished performing at a friend's birthday.
Police say Nevarez was an innocent bystander. ABC7 News will be at a news conference this afternoon as police announce details of the arrest.
Oakland police say this case is finally solved.
