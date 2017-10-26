  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Suspect arrested in shooting death of innocent bystander in Oakland

This undated image shows Emiliano Nevarez. Police say the 26-year-old was the unintended victim of a shooting in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, April 5, 2015. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are announcing an arrest in the shooting death of Emilio Nevarez of Berkeley.

He was killed outside an Oakland nightclub on Easter Sunday two years ago. The 26-year-old had just finished performing at a friend's birthday.

EXCLUSIVE: Mom of innocent bystander killed in Oakland speaks out

Police say Nevarez was an innocent bystander. ABC7 News will be at a news conference this afternoon as police announce details of the arrest.

Oakland police say this case is finally solved.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
