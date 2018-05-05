A parolee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of several sexual assault offenses that occurred in Berkeley in April, police said Friday.Alphonso McInnis, a Berkeley resident, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. in the 1900 block of University Avenue and booked into jail for the alleged sexual assaults and for allegedly violating the terms of his parole.He allegedly grabbed a girl from behind in the 1500 block of Addison Street on April 19, covered her mouth and pressed a gun into her side before walking her into the side yard of a home and sexually assaulting her.Then in the early morning hours of April 28, he allegedly attacked a University of California at Berkeley student in the vicinity of College Avenue and Channing Way, chasing her to a residence hall and used a handgun in an attempt to push her in between two buildings.She escaped and fled, according to police, but he allegedly chased her and a second physical struggle ensued at the entrance of Slottman Hall. The victim escaped a second time, and got to safety inside the hall.The alleged struggle was caught on camera.Based on the video evidence, investigators suspect that McInnis is responsible for both alleged offenses.Police are asking anyone who may have additional video evidence of the alleged Addison Street assault to come forward and call the sex crimes detail at (510) 981-5716.