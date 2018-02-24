Suspect arrested in connection with string of San Jose bank robberies

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A suspect has been arrested in connection with three bank robberies that occurred in January and February in San Jose, police said.

Oscar Radillo, 29, of San Jose, was arrested at the Great Mall in Milpitas and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery Feb. 13, according to police.

In all three robberies, a suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, then fled with the cash, police said.

The first robbery was at Bank of the West at 6213 Santa Teresa Blvd. on Jan. 4 around 1:05 p.m., the second robbery was the next day at Bank of the West at 908 Blossom Hill and the third was on Feb. 7 at Chase Bank at 555 West Capitol Expressway, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Villaneuva or Detective Enrique Hernandez at (408) 277-4166.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybank robberyarrestSJPDcrimeSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News