Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --Vallejo police say one suspect is in custody after a multi-county police pursuit this morning.
Police say the suspect attempted to ram a police car and fled at speeds of 100-110 mph. The pursuit covered Solano, Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, police said.
The pursuit lasted nearly an hour and ended in San Leandro around 10 a.m.
Lasted nearly an hour. Ended in San Leandro around 10am. pic.twitter.com/b8UTu3UcZM— KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) October 22, 2017
Suspect attempted to ram police car, fled at speeds of 100-110 mph. Pursuit covered Solano, Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. pic.twitter.com/4YE6WISoIu— KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) October 22, 2017
Vallejo police say one in custody after multi-county police pursuit this morning. pic.twitter.com/GT35YGagXh— KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) October 22, 2017