Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay

Police chase ends in San Leandro, California, Sunday, October 22, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
Vallejo police say one suspect is in custody after a multi-county police pursuit this morning.

Police say the suspect attempted to ram a police car and fled at speeds of 100-110 mph. The pursuit covered Solano, Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, police said.

The pursuit lasted nearly an hour and ended in San Leandro around 10 a.m.

