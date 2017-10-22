Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay

Lasted nearly an hour. Ended in San Leandro around 10am. pic.twitter.com/b8UTu3UcZM — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) October 22, 2017

Suspect attempted to ram police car, fled at speeds of 100-110 mph. Pursuit covered Solano, Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. pic.twitter.com/4YE6WISoIu — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) October 22, 2017

Vallejo police say one in custody after multi-county police pursuit this morning. pic.twitter.com/GT35YGagXh — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) October 22, 2017

