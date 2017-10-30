  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
CRIME

San Jose police arrest man suspected in string of strong-arm robberies targeting seniors

San Jose police say a suspect is in custody for a string of strong arm robberies targeting senior citizens of Asian and East Indian descent. (KGO-TV/SJPD)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police say a suspect is in custody for a string of strong-arm robberies targeting senior citizens of Asian and East Indian descent.

Investigators released surveillance video Monday of a robber caught in the act.

Police say that's 21-year old Lawrence Carter yanking a necklace from a victim's neck.

Carter faces multiple felony counts, including robbery, elderly abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives believe carter may be responsible for additional robberies and they're urging other possible victims to come forward.
