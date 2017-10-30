San Jose police say a suspect is in custody for a string of strong-arm robberies targeting senior citizens of Asian and East Indian descent.Investigators released surveillance video Monday of a robber caught in the act.Police say that's 21-year old Lawrence Carter yanking a necklace from a victim's neck.Carter faces multiple felony counts, including robbery, elderly abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.Detectives believe carter may be responsible for additional robberies and they're urging other possible victims to come forward.