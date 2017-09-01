Suspect swims out to sea in escape attempt from police in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect swims out to sea in escape attempt from Surf City

SURF CITY, North Carolina --
Authorities in Surf City, North Carolina, say a fleeing suspect swam out to sea before being arrested more than three hours later at a neighboring town's beachfront.

Surf City police said in a news release that an officer stopped a driver Wednesday and spotted "illegal contraband."

They said the driver jumped into the ocean and police used a drone to follow the swimming suspect. It recorded video footage of a shark swimming about 60 feet from him before it turned away. The drone lost sight of him after an hour, more than 4,000 feet offshore.


After a sea and air search by multiple agencies, 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury of Lynnwood, Washington was arrested near a beach access point in North Topsail. He faces multiple drug charges.

Zachary Kingsbury

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arrestu.s. & worldsharkssurfingcrimeoceansNorth Carolina
Load Comments
Top Stories
Hot weather forces some schools to dismiss early today
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
Westbound I-80 in San Pablo reopens following big-rig crash
Driver hospitalized after car plunges off cliff on I-580
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Bay Area traffic expected to spike after Labor Day
Epic Bay Area heat wave forces cancellation of events, school activities
Show More
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
Disney, ABC7 'Day of Giving' raises millions to support Hurricane Harvey victims
Trapped bakers bake up a storm during Harvey
Hurricane Irma strengthens in Atlantic, threat to US still uncertain
More fires expected at Texas chemical plant, federal investigation launched
More News
Top Video
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
Hot weather forces some schools to dismiss early today
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Miranda Lambert helps animals affected by Hurricane Harvey
More Video