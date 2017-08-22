Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter arraigned in San Jose

Public memorial service for slain firefighter #JakeWalter set for Saturday at 11am at the #Oakland Scottish Rite Center near Lake Merritt. pic.twitter.com/N4ixmBm1Cu — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) August 22, 2017

Oliver Juinio, the 27-year-old San Jose man suspected of shooting two off-duty Oakland firefighters in San Jose on Thursday night, killing one and seriously injuring another, made his first court appearance Monday.Oliver Juinio, 27, was arraigned on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Oakland firefighter Jake Walter and attempted murder for the alleged shooting of the other firefighter. He did not enter a plea and will return to court on Sept. 14.The firefighters were in San Jose on Thursday night when Juinio allegedly shot them in the 300 block of Taylor Street. Walter was pronounced dead at a hospital and the other firefighter is expected to recover from his injuries.Juinio was presented to the court in a dark red jumpsuit with chains and shackles. A Santa Clara County sheriff's sergeant said during the hearing that Juinio's preliminary entrance interview when he was processed into the jail determined he was a high-risk escapee.Juinio has two previous felony convictions, which will make him a "three strikes" offender if he is convicted in the shooting.Deputy District Attorney Lance Daugherty said after the hearing that the shooting appeared to take place in an unprovoked manner. "Based on the initial investigation in this case, it does appear to be an unprovoked attack," he said. "Both of these Oakland firefighters were shot without warning and without provocation."Daugherty said he didn't have enough information to say what exactly led up to the shooting."The tragedy of what happened that Thursday was senseless and demands justice," he said.Daugherty said Juinio, as he is currently charged, could serve 170 years to life in prison.The Oakland Fire Department said a memorial service for Walter will take place Saturday at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center at 1547 Lakeside Drive at 11 a.m.