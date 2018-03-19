Thieves with armloads of stolen laptops and vacuum cleaners literally walked straight into the arms of police.It happened at a Costco in Seattle last week and it was caught on video.Officers responded to reports of shoplifting in progress. They arrested a woman who was sitting in a car pulled up to the store's emergency fire doors.Police say it was the getaway car.Officers were waiting when a man and a woman loaded down with stolen property kicked the doors open. The suspects tried to make a run for it but police nabbed them.Investigators say they had been spotted shoplifting from the store before.