Suspected Golden State Killer makes court appearance in Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A 72-year-old man who authorities believe is the Golden State Killer appeared in court Thursday in Sacramento for a preliminary hearing.
Joseph James DeAngelo is accused of murdering a dozen people and raping nearly 50 women in the 1970's and 1980's.
The former police officer was arrested in April after investigators say DNA test results linked him to the decades old crimes.
