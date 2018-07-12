GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Suspected Golden State Killer makes court appearance in Sacramento

EMBED </>More Videos

A 72-year-old man who authorities believe is the Golden State Killer is due back in court Thursday in Sacramento for a preliminary hearing. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A 72-year-old man who authorities believe is the Golden State Killer appeared in court Thursday in Sacramento for a preliminary hearing.

Joseph James DeAngelo is accused of murdering a dozen people and raping nearly 50 women in the 1970's and 1980's.

WATCH: ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.



The former police officer was arrested in April after investigators say DNA test results linked him to the decades old crimes.

Full coverage on the Golden State Killer and the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercold caseinvestigationcrimepoliceGolden State Killerserial killerserial rapistcaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
'It could have been me' Stanford 1974 graduate reflects on horrific cold case
Neighbors say Stanford cold case suspect should have turned himself in
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
Report: San Francisco police identify suspect in 1970s serial killings
Estranged wife of 'Golden State Killer' suspect releases statement
Key ruling in 'Golden State Killer' case ordered by judge
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
Hundreds show up for Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age' Day deal in San Jose
Mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself
American Canyon pays tribute to beloved man who dedicated life to military
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
1 killed in construction accident at preschool parking lot in Palo Alto
3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
More colleges dropping SAT requirements, but Bay Area students still taking test prep classes
Show More
3D printing: the most fun you can have at the library
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Man accused of killing mom: 'If it wasn't for PCP, she'd be here'
Fawn recovering after getting stuck in fence
Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
More News