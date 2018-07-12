Suspected Golden State Killer to make court appearance in Sacramento

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3514566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3) ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.

A 72-year-old man who authorities believe is the Golden State Killer is due back in court Thursday in Sacramento for a preliminary hearing.Joseph James DeAngelo is accused of murdering a dozen people and raping nearly 50 women in the 1970's and 1980's.The former police officer was arrested in April after investigators say DNA test results linked him to the decades old crimes.DeAngelo is scheduled to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court at 1: 35 p.m.