Suspected looters arrested in Santa Rosa fire zone after police chase

Police arrested two Monterey County residents Saturday after they allegedly looted a property and led officers on a pursuit in Santa Rosa, police said.At 6 p.m., police received a report of two suspicious people entering a burnt area of The Overlook apartments at 200 Bicentennial Way. One of the suspects came out carrying a large flat-screen TV, which placed into a Ford pickup truck, police said.The person who called to report the crime provided police with a description of the suspects and their truck. Police checked the license plate number on the truck and learned it had been reported stolen on Oct. 23 from the Monterey area, police said.Officers arrived and found the truck in a line of cars waiting to get through the National Guard roadblock at Round Barn Circle. As officers approached, the truck made an abrupt turn out of the line, drove over the center median and fled, police said.The truck drove north on Mendocino Avenue, reaching speeds of about 70 mph., before turning westbound on Steele Lane. As the truck approached Coddingtown Mall, officers terminated the pursuit because it posed a threat to public safety, police said.Officers kept an eye on the truck from a distance, but soon lost sight of it near West Steele Lane and Marlow Road.A short time later, a resident on Belair Way called police to report that two people parked a Ford truck in their neighborhood and ran away. When officers arrived, they located the truck and found the stolen TV and other stolen property inside the bed.Officers searched the area and found the two suspects jumping over fences. They were stopped and taken into custody on Royal Oak Court. They were allegedly in possession of other stolen property, police said.The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Sean Kranyak of Monterey and 22-year-old Christina Marsh of Marina. They were arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses including looting, conspiracy, vehicle theft and reckless evading, police said. They were booked into jail on $500,000 bail.Police said neither suspect is believed to have ties to Sonoma County.Anyone with information about this case can call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3600.