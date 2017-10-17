NORTH BAY FIRES

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital reopens after evacuation

Santa Rosa is showing a few signs of returning to normal. One major development is this morning's re-opening of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa is showing a few signs of returning to normal. One major development is this morning's re-opening of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

The hospital evacuated all patients during the height of the firestorm.

The facility for patients' families to stay burned down in the parking lot of the hospital. Fire reached the roof of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Last week, employees knew they needed to evacuate the patients, but some staff members also found themselves trying to put out the fire.

"We had several fires within 10 to 20 feet of our oxygen tanks that fuel the facility and diesel tanks," said Kelsey Claybrook, security guard.

Claybrook and some other employees protected the oxygen tanks using fire extinguishers, only to then be called up to the roof which was starting to catch fire.

"On the way up the stairs I just inhaled a lot of smoke. I felt twitchy, I vomited up the stairs," said Kelsey.

Meanwhile, patients needed evacuating, including babies.

"We had to wait for ambulances, they weren't all available yet it starting to be a little more smoky in here," said Scott Witt, M.D., director of neonatal ICU.

One ambulance took a baby who needed an incubator. They had to wait for more to arrive.

"We had one more ambulance show up and we just loaded it up with as many of the stable babies that we could in bassinets, so they were all side by side and in bassinets on the floor of the ambulance," said Witt.

The stories are harrowing, but they did it. And today as a team reached another big moment. Sutter Regional Hospital in Santa Rosa is again open for business. They had to scrub all the walls and floors this past week and restock all of their supplies because of smoke damage. But today they're ready to serve the people of Santa Rosa.

"It's good to be here now. It's good to see the people in the building and that things are cleaned up. At least here, we are bouncing back," said Claybrook.

The hospital reopened at 7 a.m. and the first patient was waiting at ER at 6:59 a.m.

