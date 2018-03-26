SUV pulled from Oakland's Lake Merritt after couple found dead

Oakland police on Monday say they have found a vehicle connected to the homicide investigation involving the drowning of a man and woman in Lake Merritt. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police on Monday say they have found a vehicle connected to the homicide investigation involving the drowning of a man and woman in Lake Merritt.

Sky 7 was over Lakeshore and Hanover avenues as law enforcement pulled that vehicle out of the water.

Police have not released any other details about the vehicle but do say it is tied to the investigation.

On the morning of March 15 Officers were called out to a reported fight between the man and woman.

RELATED: Couple found dead, pulled from Lake Merritt identified

First responders went into the lake and found the man, identified as 39 year old Michael Grace of Oakland and rushed him to the hospital where he died.

They found the woman identified as 24 year old Tayahnah Johnson a few hours later.

Her death was ruled a homicide, while the man's death was ruled accidental.

Investigators say the two were involved in a romantic relationship but a motive remains unclear.

RELATED: Man, woman dead after being pulled from Lake Merritt in Oakland
