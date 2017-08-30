CRIME

SWAT team responds after home invasion robbery in suspected Oakland marijuana grow house

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland police were in an area of MacArthur Boulevard Wednesday morning to investigate a home invasion robbery, a police spokeswoman said. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police were in an area of MacArthur Boulevard Wednesday morning to investigate a home invasion robbery, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded at 5:44 a.m. to the report of a home invasion robbery in the 2700 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Police said the incident happened where there was a suspected marijuana grow. Officers detained one suspect before other suspects fled.

They believed those suspects were hiding in a building, and a SWAT team responded. Officers were unable to locate those suspects.

MacArthur Boulevard was reopened around 11 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report
