Oakland police were in an area of MacArthur Boulevard Wednesday morning to investigate a home invasion robbery, a police spokeswoman said.Officers responded at 5:44 a.m. to the report of a home invasion robbery in the 2700 block of MacArthur Boulevard.Police said the incident happened where there was a suspected marijuana grow. Officers detained one suspect before other suspects fled.They believed those suspects were hiding in a building, and a SWAT team responded. Officers were unable to locate those suspects.MacArthur Boulevard was reopened around 11 a.m.No other details were immediately available.