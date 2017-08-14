Taylor Swift to be awarded symbolic $1 as jury sides with her in groping trial

Taylor Swift has won long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.After a weeklong trial over dueling lawsuits, jurors determined Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet.The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Swift's mother and radio liaison were within their rights to contact Mueller's bosses.Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career.Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor Swift from Mueller's lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect.The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.