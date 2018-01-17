7 Tech Sector Jobs Available In SF Today

Looking to start the year with a new job? If you're looking for a job in the tech sector, there are interesting opportunities available around San Francisco. Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.
Digital Marketing Manager, LinkedIn
LinkedIn is looking for a Web Marketing Manager to accelerate its growth for LinkedIn Talent Solutions. The right person will be an expert in conversion rate optimization (CRO), AB testing, performance marketing and web content.
Requirements include an undergraduate degree and at least three years of web marketing experience.
To learn more about this position, check out the complete job listinghere.
Junior UI/UX Designer, Elevano/Sysco Labs
Sysco Labs currently offers restaurant operators a suite of technology solutions through CAKE, an integrated restaurant technology platform that seamlessly integrates front- and back-of-house restaurant operations.
The company is looking for a Junior UI/UX designer to help craft its digital experiences for restaurant operators and foodies. The employee will work alongside design professionals and product managers.
Applicants with over two years of UI/UX design experience in a product team and an interest in layouts and typography are encouraged to apply. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
IT Systems Engineer, Pinterest
Pinterest is looking for an experienced IT Systems Engineer to join its IT team. The new hire will help lead the company's endpoint management and application engineering and administration efforts to optimize its portfolio of end user services.
Applicants should have scripting, automation and software development experience, as well as strong fundamentals in mobile (iOS/Android), MDM, AWS, UNIX/Linux, macOS, Windows and TCP/IP.
For more details and to apply,see the job listing here.
Executive Assistant, Dropbox
Dropbox is a file hosting service operated that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud and client software.
It's seeking an executive assistant to its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The team is looking for someone who enjoys working in a constantly changing environment and streamlining a hectic day. Responsibilities include: strategic calendar management, project management, plan travel arrangements, handle monthly expense reports and more.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
MTS, Quality Assurance, Salesforce.org
Salesforce.org is a social enterprise that donates free and highly discounted Saleforce licenses to qualified nonprofits and education focused nonprofits. The organization is seeking an experienced exploratory tester who also has some knowledge of technical aspects of software development.
Responsibilities of the hired individual will include: own test processes and automation tooling, engage with stakeholders to identify, define and refine requirements and user-acceptance, participate in design reviews, technical specification reviews, and test plan reviews, and more.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Product Manager, Zolon Tech
Zolon Tech, Inc. is a fast-growing business providing Information Technology solutions and services to Federal and commercial clients.
It's seeking a Product Manager to manage, develop and sunset various products in the Product portfolio, define market sizing strategies, detect and evaluate emerging technologies, lead the development of new products, and more.
Applicants should have at least two years of hands-on experience in developing and managing products or programs, as well as experience working within the California energy efficiency industry. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Core Services Manager, Twitch
Twitch is a live streaming video platform owned by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon.com. It's the world's leading social video platform and community for gamers.
The company is seeking a Core Services Manager to own the core services that power the operations of the Twitch Live Video Network, including regular maintenance, expansion, troubleshooting and reliability improvements. The individual will be responsible for hiring and building the team.
Applicants should have over five years of experience as an Ops / DevOps engineer and three years of experience in a technical leadership position with an emphasis on hiring and building a team.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.