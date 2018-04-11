Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role

Doctor Alexander Tayler has stepped down as acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the company's board has announced. Tayler will resume his former role as Chief Data Officer.
Tayler took over the role after CEO Alexander Nix was suspended amid the Facebook data privacy scandal.
