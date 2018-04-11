  • BREAKING NEWS Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role
  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
  • LIVE VIDEO Details released on 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium
FACEBOOK

Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role

(Photo by Darren Abate/Invision for Facebook/AP Images)

Doctor Alexander Tayler has stepped down as acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the company's board has announced. Tayler will resume his former role as Chief Data Officer.

Tayler took over the role after CEO Alexander Nix was suspended amid the Facebook data privacy scandal.

WATCH LIVE: A look at Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony

RELATED: Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal: Here's how to tell if your data was 'improperly shared'

Click here for more stories and videos related to Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediamark zuckerbergcongresscourt caselawsuitsenatedata breachsecurity breachWashington DCMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee
Facebook's Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
PHOTOS: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Zuckerberg faces congressional grilling over Facebook user privacy, 2016 election
Facebook experts weigh in on scandal before Zuckerberg testimony
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
FACEBOOK
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg continues testimony on Capitol Hill
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee
Facebook's Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg continues testimony on Capitol Hill
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee
Facebook's Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy
More Technology
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg continues testimony on Capitol Hill
Details unveiled on 2019 college football championship at Levi's Stadium
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
Show More
SoCal police warn of 'slider' thefts at gas stations
Speaker Ryan announces he won't run for re-election
At least 257 dead in military plane crash in Algeria
1 killed, 2 young passengers in life-threatening condition after crash in San Jose
President Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria
More News