Apple's iPhone debuted 10 years ago today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's been exactly a decade since Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone to the world. At the time, critics, including other top tech leaders, said it was too expensive and would never have a significant market share.
Jobs showed off the new phone for the first time in 2007 and he was confident about the product, which he called three products in a row - a phone, an iPod and breakthrough internet device.
"We are going to make history together today," he said.
MORE: Click here to download the ABC7 News app!
"There are rumors right now they're expecting this to outsell the Razr and be the best-selling phone of all time and I believe it," one Macworld convention attendee said at the time.
Jobs was right - they made history. The iPhone is actually considered the most successful consumer device ever created.
The new iPhone 7s are still very similar to the ones that came out a decade ago but they've also evolved in huge ways.
There are more than 2 million apps available. The first model was $499 for 4 GB, $599 for 8 GB. Back then it was one-of-a-kind, but now it's no longer the only touchscreen out there.
What comes next? We'll have to wait and see, but Apple and other tech companies seem to be diving into the smart home arena.
Developments there could mark this next decade.