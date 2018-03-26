TECHNOLOGY

Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle testing privileges in the wake of a pedestrian fatality in a Phoenix suburb last week. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PHOENIX --
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle testing privileges in the wake of a pedestrian fatality in a Phoenix suburb last week.

Ducey told the company in a letter Monday that video footage of the crash raised safety concerns.

He called the crash "an unquestionable failure" to comply with safety expectations.

It was the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle.

The move comes days after The New York Times reported that the company's own documents showed the testing program was rife with issues. The documents showed trouble with driving through construction zones and requiring far more human intervention than competing companies.

Experts have told The Associated Press that the company's technology should have detected the pedestrian in time to avoid the crash.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
