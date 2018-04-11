FACEBOOK

Assistant professor grades Mark Zuckerberg's testimony

Santa Clara University Assistant Professor Robert Eberhart takes a look at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered more questions from lawmakers on his second day of testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Santa Clara University Assistant Professor Robert Eberhart sat down with ABC7 News to take a look at Zuckerberg's testimony and what it means for the social media giant ahead of the midterm elections.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
