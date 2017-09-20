AT&T offering free calls, texts to Mexico after quake

If you're worried about staying in touch with your loved ones impacted by the devastating earthquake in central Mexico, AT&T is waiving charges for calls and text messages from customers in the US to Mexico.The waiver, which is in effect until Sept. 21, covers AT&T wireless, prepaid and landline customers. The carrier will issue credits for charges imposed since Sept. 19.For those in Mexico, AT&T is offering free data, calls and text messages until Sept. 21.AT&T says its network is performing normally following the quake, but it recommends text messages over calls due to the possibility of network congestion.