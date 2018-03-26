SELF DRIVING CAR

CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology

The Waymo driverless car is displayed during a Google event, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The leader of Google's self-driving car spinoff Waymo says he is confident in the company's technology and its capability to interact with pedestrians.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik addressed a fatal collision involving a self-driving Uber car in Tempe, Arizona, during a question-and-answer session Saturday at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in Las Vegas.
VIDEO: Moments before fatal Arizona Uber self-driving car crash
EMBED More News Videos

Arizona officials took the unexpected step of releasing video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car that happened earlier in the week.



Krafcik says the company is dedicated to "making this technology safe."

Uber has suspended its testing as the investigation proceeds.
RELATED: Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash in Arizona

A woman was walking her bicycle across a street when she was struck by the Volvo SUV that had a backup driver on board.

Waymo sued Uber almost a year ago, alleging Uber is building a fleet of self-driving cars with technology an engineer stole while working for Waymo.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on self-driving cars.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyautomotiveuberauto newsself driving carwoman killedpedestrianspedestrian injuredpedestrian killedu.s. & worldArizonaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fatal self-driving Uber crash could send waves through industry
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash
SELF DRIVING CAR
SF leaders meet with self-driving car execs over safety
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Fatal self-driving Uber crash could send waves through industry
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash
More self driving car
TECHNOLOGY
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
Musician uses Tile app to recover stolen electric violins
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
More Technology
Top Stories
Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
San Mateo deputies search for 2 escaped inmates
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, orders closure of Seattle consulate
1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church
Show More
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported
Activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'
Stormy Daniels, in '60 Minutes' interview, says she had sex with Donald Trump once
California Gubernatorial candidates participate in San Diego forum
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos