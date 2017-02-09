Class action settlement in computer disc drive case

If you bought a computer between 2003 and 2008, you probably have some money coming to you. It's part of a class action settlement against six makers of computer disc drives.
The lawsuit claimed the companies conspired to fix prices of the drives. If you bought a computer with a disc drive, or an external disc drive, you may be eligible for up to $10 per device. The settlement covers units sold from April 2003 to the end of 2008. You don't need a receipt or serial number to file a claim.
technology computers class action lawsuit lawsuit
