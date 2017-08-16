If you got a robocall promising you a free cruise - you won't get the cruise.But you may get $900 for putting up with the calls!The "Resort Marketing Group" and several cruise lines settled a class action lawsuit claiming they made millions of illegal robocalls.As part of the settlement, the companies will set up a fund of up to $12.5 million. That will pay claims for illegal calls made from 2009 - 2014.Anyone who received an illegal call can claim $300 per call, up to 3 calls each.