Facebook setting up independent election research commission

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech during a workshop for application developers in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company will set up what it's calling an independent election research commission to look at how social media is influencing elections.

The announcement comes as Zuckerberg gets ready to testify before the Senate and House tomorrow and Wednesday. He'll be in the hot seat to answer questions about Facebook's data collection and privacy practices.

Zuckerberg is in the nation's capitol already this morning for meetings.

He'll be meeting with some lawmakers ahead of his testimony tomorrow.

