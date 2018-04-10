Facebook users react to Cambridge Analytica scandal

Carolyn Springman says she posts photos of her dog more to Instagram than Facebook these days, but she hasn't deleted the social media app just yet."It has crossed my mind yeah," said Springman.Springman had no idea she could check to see if her information had been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.At first, things sounded promising."Based on our investigation you don't appear to have logged into this is your digital life with Facebook," Springman read from her phone.But while Springman didn't log into "This is your digital life," her information was still shared."A friend of yours did log in," she continued reading.She then read what information had been shared."Your public profile, page likes, birthday and current city.""I guess I'm confused by who it was shared with," said Springman.Cambridge Analytica allegedly misused data obtained through a third party quiz app. Cambridge Analytica which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign then reportedly used the information to build psychological profiles to target voters with ads.Politics was the reason Tim Nasty says he stopped signing onto the app. "Too political, it was too much this and too much that," said Nasty.Turns out, Nasty's information wasn't shared."Just a boring person I guess so I don't have to worry but thank you," said Nasty.Same for Jamie Nolte. "Not a great relief but it's nice to know that it wasn't," said Nolte.Facebook says it is cutting back what information is shared with third parties.