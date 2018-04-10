  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg grilled by CA senators on first day of testimony

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
It was high drama in many ways - a Silicon Valley CEO facing a bank of Senators ready to challenge him over privacy concerns, with the future of the world's most popular social network on the line.

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to hold up well under pressure for over four hours, apologizing and promising change, as he has done before when mistakes were made.

California's two senators were among those who put Zuckerberg on the hot seat.

It was Zuckerberg's first time testifying in Congress. Still photographers trained their lenses on him while 44 senators prepared to pepper him with tough questions.

The 33-year-old Facebook founder first read a prepared statement, apologizing for the data breach tied to Cambridge Analytica.

He kept eye contact with the senators, not appearing to rely on notes or a script.

California Senator Kamala Harris wanted to know if Zuckerberg was involved in not informing users that their information had been compromised.

Mark Zuckerberg: Senator, I think we clearly viewed this as a mistake we didn't inform people and we did this based on false information that the case was closed and that the data had been deleted.

Kamala Harris: So was that when the decision was made not to inform the users?

Zuckerberg: That is my understanding, yes.

Senator Dianne Feinstein wanted to know what Facebook is doing to prevent foreign actors from interfering in U.S. elections.

AI refers to artificial intelligence. Zuckerberg acknowledged he's open to regulation to reign in privacy.

Computer scientist Levent Ertaul says it's not clear what that means. "It requires a lot of details, and unfortunately from this testimony, we don't have those details how Facebook is going to execute those regulations for their platforms."

Zuckerberg returns to Capitol Hill Wednesday morning for a hearing in the House.

