FACEBOOK

FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices

EMBED </>More Videos

The FTC is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

Facebook's stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps

Facebook said in a statement on Monday that the company remains "strongly committed" to protecting people's information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC's questions.

News outlets have reported on the FTC investigation last week, but the FTC hadn't confirmed it until Monday. Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebookmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumppoliticsMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to delete your Facebook and more
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Facebook facing user, lawmaker scrutiny over data use
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
FACEBOOK
Facebook could be slapped with a $2 trillion fine
How to delete your Facebook and more
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
Musician uses Tile app to recover stolen electric violins
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
More Technology
Top Stories
Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
San Mateo deputies search for 2 escaped inmates
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, orders closure of Seattle consulate
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church
Show More
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported
Activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'
Stormy Daniels, in '60 Minutes' interview, says she had sex with Donald Trump once
California Gubernatorial candidates participate in San Diego forum
More News
Top Video
Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, orders closure of Seattle consulate
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
More Video