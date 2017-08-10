GOOGLE

Google CEO encourages girls in tech at Technovation Award Ceremony in Mountain View

Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes a photo with some of the girls participating in the Technovation Awards in Mountain View, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
The fired Google employee whose memo caused an uproar was back on the company's campus late Thursday afternoon. He held a sign reading, "Fired for Telling the Truth."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the girls at the Technovation Awards Ceremony in Mountain View. "I want you to know there's a place for you in this industry," he said. "There's a place for you at Google. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

His words came hours after he canceled a company-wide meeting on gender issues.

The town hall, scheduled in the aftermath of a controversial memo on gender diversity, would have addressed the controversy.

"We should recognize that some women are different than men in these ways," Damore said.

RELATED: Google firing sparks potential lawsuits over gender pay gap discrimination

He wrote that women are not equally represented in tech for biological reasons.

Google Vice President for Education Maggie Johnson said, "It's definitely a defining moment for Google and our culture."

She believes in the power of programs like Technovation.

"I think what's really inspiring is they did this on their own -- basically," Johnson added.

The girls at the conference came from all over the world, creating apps to solve a global problem.

VIDEO: Google Memo: Fired Employee Speaks Out

"I do plan to have a career in tech -- I found it very fascinating," said Technovation finalist Lilyan Sullivan. "I knew nothing about it before Technovation but I've fallen in love with it through the competition."

Pichai told employees there will be forums in the coming days, in lieu of the canceled town hall meeting.

RELATED: Google engineer pens controversial memo

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Google.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologydiversityequal rightswomengoogleworkplacesocietysilicon valleyMountain View
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fired Google engineer who sent memo filed labor complaint
Google employee fired for anti-diversity memo
Google employee who sent gender, race-charged memo fired
Google employee's memo on diversity draws outrage, praise
GOOGLE
Fmr. Google engineer sues after being fired for controversial diversity statements
Google CEO to hold town hall meeting on controversial memo
Google firing sparks potential lawsuits over gender pay gap, discrimination
Fired Google engineer who sent memo filed labor complaint
More google
TECHNOLOGY
Fmr. Google engineer sues after being fired for controversial diversity statements
Defense secretary to visit Silicon Valley startup
Google CEO to hold town hall meeting on controversial memo
VIDEO: 'Don't change your password' (from the man who told us to change it)
More Technology
Top Stories
First responders honored for heroic work during SF UPS shooting
I-280 lanes in San Francisco reopen after rollover crash
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Is Kaep radioactive? Why Colin Kaepernick doesn't have a job
Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation
Friends remember man killed in Oakland as dedicated artist
Bay Area Weekend Events: Loving Cup yogurt, Outside Lands music festival, Beytz and Brunch
'Operation Cold Day' nets most arrests in one day in ATF history
Show More
Raider Nation struggles to accept move as training camp continues in Napa
Defense secretary to visit Silicon Valley startup
Police warn of mountain lion spotted in Hillsborough
Organizers are prepped, pumped, and ready for Outside Lands in SF
Court upholds ruling to reopen Martins Beach near Half Moon Bay
More News
Photos
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2017 AIDS Walk in San Francisco
More Photos