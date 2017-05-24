CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --You probably already know that Google tracks what you search for online, but now the Silicon Valley giant is going offline -- and tracking what you buy at brick and mortar stores.
It might sound invasive on the surface, but Google says it is not tracking individual shoppers and their specific purchases.
Shoppers like Cynthia Spencer are concerned when they hear Google has a new tool for tracking consumer habits.
Watch the video in the player above for the full story.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Google.