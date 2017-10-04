Google Clips is made to attach to things or sit on surfaces. It's not sneaky - it's made to reaaaally look like a camera, LED light and all. pic.twitter.com/VieA7ywTCh — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) October 4, 2017

Google is introducing wireless headphones as its new line of Pixel smartphones joins the shift away from a headphone jack.Although they will connect wirelessly, the company's Pixel Buds will come with a short cord so you can drape them around your neck.Google removed the headphone jack from the second generation of its Pixel phones to make them thinner and waterproof. The new phones also feature built-in stereo speakers.Besides playing music, the Pixel buds work with translation software built in the new phones to make it easier to converse in different languages. The translation feature will also be made available in an update to Pixel models released last year.The Pixel buds will sell for almost $160 and ship next month.