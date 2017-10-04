GOOGLE

Google introduces wireless headphones as smartphones shift away from headphone jacks

Google headphones are seen being introduced during an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Google is introducing wireless headphones as its new line of Pixel smartphones joins the shift away from a headphone jack.

Although they will connect wirelessly, the company's Pixel Buds will come with a short cord so you can drape them around your neck.

Google removed the headphone jack from the second generation of its Pixel phones to make them thinner and waterproof. The new phones also feature built-in stereo speakers.

RELATED: Home device maker Nest Labs adding Google facial recognition to doorbell

Besides playing music, the Pixel buds work with translation software built in the new phones to make it easier to converse in different languages. The translation feature will also be made available in an update to Pixel models released last year.

The Pixel buds will sell for almost $160 and ship next month.

Jonathan Bloom will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 6 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
