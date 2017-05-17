Google unveils new products at developers conference in Mountain View

Watch the video player above for the full story.
ABC7 News reporter Jonathan Bloom was live tweeting from inside the event:
Only at @Google #IO17 would the object of this whac-a-mole game be to bring down a cluster of servers. pic.twitter.com/Y5iWd5YFPr— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017
"Actions on Google" is the platform developers will use to teach the Google Assistant new tricks - and there's a competition to kick it off. pic.twitter.com/4joCQFng3D— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017
Google made a video about a Chicago teen who taught himself machine learning to help doctors detect breast cancer earlier. He's here today. pic.twitter.com/qGoBhAefpX— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017
Instead of GPS, Google will have "VPS" -- a VISUAL positioning system -- to navigate precisely indoors. #io17 pic.twitter.com/Dx3vzqmlQI— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017
YouTube Go is a low-bandwidth version that helps users in developing countries save their precious megabytes of expensive mobile data. pic.twitter.com/bz4lz3JxVm— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017
Android O apps will report back to their developers if they're slowing down users' phones or draining their batteries. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/AC0S5iXiny— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017
Google announcing open source "tensor flow lite" to run AI locally on your phone. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/2yWKG4gyPZ— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017
Android guy Dave Burke enters to chorus of "Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/IRYKPptYfY— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017
Tomorrow is @Google #io17. Today is I/O Youth: where future developers dream big, play with code & tell @Benioff they're available to hire. pic.twitter.com/Bs7OWF6ZZr— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017
Some kids at I/O Youth already have coding classes at school. For them, building a boat by writing code must've been child's play. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/qpsojQgvlC— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017
Kids at I/O Youth got to try out "littlebits," a kit to build integrated circuits and run code on them. These two added some extra features. pic.twitter.com/VoQScBRyLM— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017
These kids at I/O Youth are animating a cartoon using @Google's Toontastic, and adding the sound of their own voices to the story. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/vqlY2FFhu4— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017
Before the "grown up" developers' conference, Google's IO Youth teaches kids to build circuits, write code and tell stories with technology. pic.twitter.com/n6wBNeZ1TM— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017