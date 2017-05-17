Google unveils new products at developers conference in Mountain View

Only at @Google #IO17 would the object of this whac-a-mole game be to bring down a cluster of servers. pic.twitter.com/Y5iWd5YFPr — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

"Actions on Google" is the platform developers will use to teach the Google Assistant new tricks - and there's a competition to kick it off. pic.twitter.com/4joCQFng3D — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Google made a video about a Chicago teen who taught himself machine learning to help doctors detect breast cancer earlier. He's here today. pic.twitter.com/qGoBhAefpX — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Instead of GPS, Google will have "VPS" -- a VISUAL positioning system -- to navigate precisely indoors. #io17 pic.twitter.com/Dx3vzqmlQI — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

YouTube Go is a low-bandwidth version that helps users in developing countries save their precious megabytes of expensive mobile data. pic.twitter.com/bz4lz3JxVm — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Android O apps will report back to their developers if they're slowing down users' phones or draining their batteries. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/AC0S5iXiny — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Google announcing open source "tensor flow lite" to run AI locally on your phone. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/2yWKG4gyPZ — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Android guy Dave Burke enters to chorus of "Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/IRYKPptYfY — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

Tomorrow is @Google #io17. Today is I/O Youth: where future developers dream big, play with code & tell @Benioff they're available to hire. pic.twitter.com/Bs7OWF6ZZr — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

Some kids at I/O Youth already have coding classes at school. For them, building a boat by writing code must've been child's play. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/qpsojQgvlC — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

Kids at I/O Youth got to try out "littlebits," a kit to build integrated circuits and run code on them. These two added some extra features. pic.twitter.com/VoQScBRyLM — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

These kids at I/O Youth are animating a cartoon using @Google's Toontastic, and adding the sound of their own voices to the story. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/vqlY2FFhu4 — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

Before the "grown up" developers' conference, Google's IO Youth teaches kids to build circuits, write code and tell stories with technology. pic.twitter.com/n6wBNeZ1TM — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

Google's computer programs are gaining a better understanding of the world, and now it wants them to handle more of the decision-making for the billions of people who use its services. The annual I/O developer's conference in Mountain View brings technology experts, musicians and consumers together.