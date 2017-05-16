Google's I/O Youth conference teaches tech to kids in Mountain View

Tomorrow is @Google #io17. Today is I/O Youth: where future developers dream big, play with code & tell @Benioff they're available to hire. pic.twitter.com/Bs7OWF6ZZr — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

Some kids at I/O Youth already have coding classes at school. For them, building a boat by writing code must've been child's play. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/qpsojQgvlC — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

Kids at I/O Youth got to try out "littlebits," a kit to build integrated circuits and run code on them. These two added some extra features. pic.twitter.com/VoQScBRyLM — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

These kids at I/O Youth are animating a cartoon using @Google's Toontastic, and adding the sound of their own voices to the story. #IO17 pic.twitter.com/vqlY2FFhu4 — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

Before the "grown up" developers' conference, Google's IO Youth teaches kids to build circuits, write code and tell stories with technology. pic.twitter.com/n6wBNeZ1TM — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 16, 2017

On Wednesday morning, thousands of app developers will flood Shoreline Amphitheater for the annual Google I/O Developer Conference. Like any big show, this one has an opening act - Tuesday's stars were the young techies of tomorrow.Google selects different Bay Area schools each year to come play, learn and create."We want to enable them to use coding and technology to invent new things and build a great future," Google VP of Engineering Pavni Diwanji said.I/O Youth is the opening act for the Google I/O Developer Conference, where Google teaches adults how to build things with technology. And already, these kids are thinking about how they'll use these skills when they grow up.