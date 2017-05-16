TECHNOLOGY

Google's I/O Youth conference teaches tech to kids in Mountain View

Google selects different Bay Area schools each year to come play, learn and create. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
On Wednesday morning, thousands of app developers will flood Shoreline Amphitheater for the annual Google I/O Developer Conference. Like any big show, this one has an opening act - Tuesday's stars were the young techies of tomorrow.

"We want to enable them to use coding and technology to invent new things and build a great future," Google VP of Engineering Pavni Diwanji said.

I/O Youth is the opening act for the Google I/O Developer Conference, where Google teaches adults how to build things with technology. And already, these kids are thinking about how they'll use these skills when they grow up.

