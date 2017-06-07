High-tech basketball could help you handle like the pros

There's no doubt in Wednesday's game you'll see some incredible shooting, but if you look closely, you'll also see something else -- ball handling. Now there's a smart basketball that'll teach you to dribble like the pros.It seems like Steph Curry can shoot from anywhere and get nothing but net, but what he does before the shot is just as impressive."You can't go anywhere, you can't create any type of space between yourself and a defender if you can't handle the basketball," said Britnea Moore, a basketball skills mentor.That's why when Moore coaches young athletes, she begins every workout with ball handling. And now she has some high-tech help from a smart basketball called Dribble-Up.Watch the video in the player above for the full story.