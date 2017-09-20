Home device maker Nest Labs is adding Google's facial recognition technology to a camera-equipped doorbell and rolling out a security system in an attempt to end its history of losses.The products announced Wednesday expand upon the internet-connected thermostats, smoke detectors and stand-alone security cameras that Nest has been selling since its inception six years ago.The Hello doorbell comes with a built-in video camera and speakers that will make it seem like it can recognize and talk to people.The doorbell will draw upon Google's facial recognition technology so it can warn a home's occupants when a stranger approaches.Nest and Google share the same corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. Nest didn't disclose a price for the doorbell, which won't be in stores until early next year.