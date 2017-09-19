COMPUTERS

Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant draws big crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco

Golden State forward Kevin Durant was named NBA Finals MVP after the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Monday June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Kevin Durant and his business partner were the big draw at today's Tech Crunch in San Francisco.

Their session began with KD apologizing for creating a social media storm with tweets denigrating his former OKC coach and teammates. Durant called the tweets "ridiculous and childish" and said he had gone too far.

Ironically the topic of his fireside chat was how to control your brand. Everyone knows Durant is an NBA great but many don't know he has become quite an investor with at least 30 investments in his portfolio.

He began investing while in Oklahoma City but says his introduction to Silicon Valley's movers and shakers has led him to become entrenched in that world.
