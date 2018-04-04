FACEBOOK

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

MENLO PARK, Calif.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify next Wednesday, on April 11, before the House Energy and Commerce committee.

This morning is the first time we've had an exact date for that highly anticipated testimony. Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat to talk about Facebook's collection data practices and user protections.

The Menlo Park company has faced backlash ever since a whistleblower revealed Cambridge Analytica, a political company gained access to Facebook user data and used it to benefit the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

