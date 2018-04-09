MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat Tuesday to testify before lawmakers over the recent privacy leak scandal that may have affected millions of people.
Zuckerberg's prepared statements were released a day before his testimony in front of Congress.
Facebook knows it owes an explanation to its users. Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds. "Yeah of course I'd like to know, it's my privacy and we're all entitled to that and we expect that when we sign up," said Daniel Regua, a Facebook user and resident of San Jose.
Facebook came under fire last month when it learned that a third party app collected information from Facebook accounts and shared it with Cambridge Analytica, a firm that worked for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign. "I think politically it's not a good thing especially in the way they've used it now. And hopefully there will be grounds to punish people who took advantage of that," said Maria, a Facebook user in Palo Alto.
Zuckerberg acknowledged that he made a "huge mistake" in failing to take a broad enough view of what Facebook's responsibility is in the world.
Facebook said most of the affected users (more than 70 million) are in the U.S., though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.
In addition, all 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice titled "Protecting Your Information" with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. If they want, they can shut off apps individually or turn off third-party access to their apps completely.
Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday and Wednesday about the data privacy scandal and will also talk about Russian election interference.
In prepared remarks released Monday, Zuckerberg said, "there's no question that we should have spotted Russian interference earlier and we're working hard to make sure it doesn't happen again."
Zuckerberg announced he is forming an independent commission that will study the effects of social media on elections. He said the goal is to get leading academics to research this, so Facebook can be held accountable to protect the integrity of elections.
The Facebook CEO is in the nation's capitol Monday morning for meetings ahead of the testimony.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Facebook will let users know today whether their information was improperly shared with data firm Cambridge Analytica. You’ll get a detailed notice at top of your newsfeed. Majority of those affected in U.S.#abc7now pic.twitter.com/0ymdH4WYux— Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) April 9, 2018