FACEBOOK

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before lawmakers tomorrow over a privacy leak scandal that may have affected at least 87 million people.

by Janine De la Vega
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat Tuesday to testify before lawmakers over the recent privacy leak scandal that may have affected millions of people.

Zuckerberg's prepared statements were released a day before his testimony in front of Congress.

Facebook knows it owes an explanation to its users. Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds. "Yeah of course I'd like to know, it's my privacy and we're all entitled to that and we expect that when we sign up," said Daniel Regua, a Facebook user and resident of San Jose.

Facebook came under fire last month when it learned that a third party app collected information from Facebook accounts and shared it with Cambridge Analytica, a firm that worked for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign. "I think politically it's not a good thing especially in the way they've used it now. And hopefully there will be grounds to punish people who took advantage of that," said Maria, a Facebook user in Palo Alto.

RELATED: Facebook will tell you on Monday if your data was 'improperly shared' with Cambridge Analytica

Zuckerberg acknowledged that he made a "huge mistake" in failing to take a broad enough view of what Facebook's responsibility is in the world.

Facebook said most of the affected users (more than 70 million) are in the U.S., though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.

In addition, all 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice titled "Protecting Your Information" with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. If they want, they can shut off apps individually or turn off third-party access to their apps completely.

RELATED: Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday and Wednesday about the data privacy scandal and will also talk about Russian election interference.

In prepared remarks released Monday, Zuckerberg said, "there's no question that we should have spotted Russian interference earlier and we're working hard to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Zuckerberg announced he is forming an independent commission that will study the effects of social media on elections. He said the goal is to get leading academics to research this, so Facebook can be held accountable to protect the integrity of elections.

The Facebook CEO is in the nation's capitol Monday morning for meetings ahead of the testimony.

Click here to read Mark Zuckerberg's prepared statements.

RELATED: How to delete your Facebook and more

Click here for more stories and videos related to Facebook.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediacongressmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casesenateMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to delete your Facebook and more
Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
FACEBOOK
Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account
Facebook will tell you if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on mission in Silicon Valley
Protestors 'dislike' Facebook at company headquarters
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube
Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account
Facebook will tell you if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on mission in Silicon Valley
More Technology
Top Stories
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court says
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
Trump Tower fire accidental; Councilman pushes sprinkler law
School bus plunges off road in India, killing 23 children
United States urges new UN resolution on Syria gas attack
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Good Samaritan hailed as hero after BART stabbing
North Bay homeowners face deadline to clear wildfire debris
Show More
SF laws aren't keeping up with new electric scooter technology
Topless protester taken into custody after charging Bill Cosby
Motorcycle accident cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge
Marijuana-related robbery suspected in Pleasant Hill homicide
Man found dead after reportedly confessing to double murder in Facebook post
More News