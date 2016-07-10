NASA

NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds

This July 10, 2016, image released by NASA was taken by the Juno spacecraft, five days after it arrived at Jupiter. (Juno/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS via AP)

A new NASA-funded website allows you the chance to discover possible undiscovered worlds in the outer reaches of the solar system as well as in neighboring interstellar space.

It's called Backyard Worlds: Planet 9. The website plays brief movies made from images captured by NASA's Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer mission which scanned the entire the sky for several years.

People around the world can see how small patches of the sky changed over the years in the brief animations. Moving objects flagged by the public will be prioritized by the science team for follow-up observations by professional astronomers.
