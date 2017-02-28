TECHNOLOGY

New tools for video game creation at San Francisco's Game Developers Conference

San Francisco is even more full of techies and artists than usual this week because of the thousands attending the Game Developer's Conference. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco is even more full of techies and artists than usual this week because of the thousands attending the Game Developers Conference.

Here's a look at how the tools used to make games are changing and what that means for players.

Unity is the software that now powers a third of all mobile games and nearly three-quarters of all virtual reality.

At its annual keynote, Unity showed off tools aimed at artists and animators who want to build games.

With making a game starting to look so much more like animating a movie, something else is happening - people who make animated movies are starting to pick up tools used to make games.

But now, Larry Cutler's Baobab Studios is using Unity to animate stories in virtual reality.

Like a movie, "Asteroids" still has a script but at times, you can interact with the characters.

Call it a game or call it a film, but the folks at Unity just call it awesome.

Watch the video in the player above for Jonathan Bloom's full report from the Game Developers Conference.
