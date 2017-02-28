San Francisco is even more full of techies and artists than usual this week because of the thousands attending the Game Developers Conference.Here's a look at how the tools used to make games are changing and what that means for players.Unity is the software that now powers a third of all mobile games and nearly three-quarters of all virtual reality.At its annual keynote, Unity showed off tools aimed at artists and animators who want to build games.With making a game starting to look so much more like animating a movie, something else is happening - people who make animated movies are starting to pick up tools used to make games.But now, Larry Cutler's Baobab Studios is using Unity to animate stories in virtual reality.Like a movie, "Asteroids" still has a script but at times, you can interact with the characters.Call it a game or call it a film, but the folks at Unity just call it awesome.