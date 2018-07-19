TECHNOLOGY

Online shopping sites see hacking increase despite security efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

It's estimated eight out of 10 Americans have shopped online, entering sensitive personal data. Credit card numbers, passwords and addresses, for example. And that's a gold mine for cyber-criminals that hack into online sites. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It's estimated eight out of 10 Americans have shopped online, entering sensitive personal data. Credit card numbers, passwords and addresses, for example. And that's a gold mine for cyber-criminals that hack into online sites.

San Jose's Thales eSecurity's latest research says half -- 50 percent -- of all medium and large online retailers it surveyed acknowledge they've been hacked. That's two a half times higher than a year ago. Changes in payment systems are making security more challenging.

RELATED: Investigation finds millions of smart TVs can be hacked

"Now we have mobile devices, we have digital payments, we have mobile payments, we have person-to-person payments," said Thales chief strategy officer Peter Galvin. "Because of the way those changes have occurred, there really isn't a perimeter. There's no four walls to protect."

This year alone, hackers broke into the retail sites of Adidas, the Dollar Shave Club, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Under Amour, according to the nonprofit group Privacy Rights Clearinghouse.

The servers of those and all other retailers store sensitive data. That is leading to increased spending to encrypt that data. Or to add two-factor authentication, where a retailer will send a text message with a code to verify it's you. A single breach can cost retailers hundreds of millions of dollars and can impact customer confidence.

RELATED: How to spot fake products online

Experts point out some breaches can be minor so the hacking data should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, consumers are sensitive about their personal data. Professor Kirthi Kalyanam, director of the Retail Management Institute at Santa Clara University, had his own credit card information stolen when Target was hit by hackers.

"It makes people a lot more cautious about going back to the retailer and giving their credit card because if it happens again, then they have to go through that inconvenience again."

For more recent technology stories, photos, and video, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyhackingonline shoppingcrimecomputersinternetsecuritycyberattackSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook
EU slaps Google with $5 billion antitrust fine
3D printing: the most fun you can have at the library
Tyler Perry: 'I am not giving away anything on Facebook'
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland mayor wants council to extend contract for Stanford racial profiling study
Trump asked to invite Putin to Washington for fall meeting
New evacuation ordered as Ferguson Fire continues to spread
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in Richmond
Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
SFPD joins epic Lip Sync Challenge
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
Show More
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
Family hoping for miracle to get sick baby back to Houston
Investigators warn of keyless cars being broken into due to hacking
SF supervisors concerned about pedestrian crossing system
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
More News