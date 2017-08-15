Planned protest at Google prompts police to prepare for violence

A protest against Google planned for Saturday is prompting police to prepare for any violence.Police are especially concerned after what happened at the demonstrations in Virginia.Former Google engineer James Damore is speaking out about the tech giant implying the company censors free speech and it's affecting employees."They largely agree with much what I'm saying and many have left Google because the culture is so alienating," Damore said.Google says it fired Damore last week for writing a memo with harmful gender stereotypes. Now, free speech activists are planning demonstrations at Google offices around the country, including Mountain View but some are concerned the protest may attract unwanted violence."I think obviously what happened in Charlottesville, there's the potential for things to get out of hand and I think the alt right is going to use kind of whatever they want to get their point across," said Dominic Ferraro, who works in Mountain View.The organizers posted that they condemn the violence, hatred, and bigotry but city officials have been receiving calls from the community wondering if a security plan is in place.Police say they are gearing up for the event and may ask outside agencies for help."We are taking every precaution necessary and we are in constant contact with Google and organizers to make sure we have the latest information and that everybody is assured that we are going to make everyone safe," said Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.A man handing out flyers in front of city hall denounced Damore. Others who support free speech, but disagree with Damore are concerned about what may happen."I personally do worry about an element right now in the country see that as an opportunity to latch on and push their agenda forward in a way that might not be so safe," said Betsy Williams of Mountain View.It is unknown if Damore will show up to the demonstration planned for Saturday afternoon but the city says they are also expecting there to be counter protesters.