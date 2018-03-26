FACEBOOK

US Representative Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections

US Representative Eric Swalwell reacted this morning to new fallout from the Facebook data scandal. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
The Senate Judiciary Committee is now inviting the CEO's of Facebook, Twitter and Google to an opening hearing on data privacy. The meeting will happen early next month.

The invitation comes just hours after the Federal Trade Commission announced it's investigating Facebook about the company's privacy practices. Facebook has been under intense criticism after it was revealed that the data of up to 50 million users was improperly obtained by the data firm Cambridge Analytica and used in the presidential election.

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell reacted this morning to new fallout from the data scandal, saying "now is the time for every social media company to come clean. No one thinks they did anything maliciously to help the Russians but do think many of them have been less than forthcoming about how their platforms were used."

State officials are also reacting. Attorney's general from 37 states, including California, sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today calling for answers. The letter concludes with:

"We are committed to protecting our residents' personal information. More specifically, we need to understand Facebook's policies and procedures in light of the reported misuse of data by developers. We appreciate the information you have provided to date and expect your full cooperation going forward in our inquiries into your business practices. To that end, we expect a full accounting for what transpired."

The federal government will be asking for answers too. Swalwell says he would like to see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before Congress.

